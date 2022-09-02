HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Four F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons and one E-2D Hawkeye squadron are returning to Hampton Roads following a 9-month deployment abroad the USS Harry S. Truman.

The Super Hornet Squadrons will be returning to Naval Air Station Oceana and the Hawkeye Squadron will be returning to Naval Station Norfolk.

The five squadrons were a part of Carrier Air Wing One, which supported the U.S. European Command with trainings and missions alongside allied forces from Belgium, United Kingdom, Croatia, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden and more.

Carrier Air Wing One is made up of nine aircraft squadrons. The remaining squadrons will return to their respective home bases in the coming days.