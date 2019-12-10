Final 2020 defense bill includes two amendments by Sen. Kaine aimed at improving military housing conditions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Two amendments proposed by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine aimed at improving military housing have made it into the final 2020 defense bill.

“After seeing the horrific housing conditions that Virginia military families have dealt with, including mold issues that were making kids sick, I worked with my colleagues on reforms to make sure the families serving our country have safe places to live,” Kaine said in a prepared statement in a news release. “I’m proud that we were able to once again secure key wins for Virginia’s defense community in the NDAA, and I hope we can get this final bill across the finish line without delay.”

The Senate and House of Representatives will vote on the final legislation.

The legislation, part of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), includes the two amendments addressing “dangerous” conditions in military family housing.

The first amendment would require the Department of Defense to make a move-out checklist to make sure tenants and military housing offices acknowledge any needed maintenance at the end of occupation.

The amendment would help military families who move into homes with “unsatisfactory maintenance conditions.” It would also help ensure tenants don’t get charged for maintenance that was caused by a previous tenant.

The second amendment proposed by Kaine would require the secretary of defense to work with local law enforcement to ensure military police can respond to military housing that isn’t located on a military installation.

“This would address residents’ concerns that neither local law enforcement nor military police were responding to security incidents at off-base military housing because neither believed they had jurisdiction,” the release said.