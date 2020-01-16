F-22 Raptor has issue with landing gear at Langley AFB during training

FILE IMAGE, Sept. 11, 2018: A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor takes off in preparation to relocate in advance of hurricane Florence at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2018. The 1st Fighter Wing and 192nd FW worked together to have all aircraft moved out of Langley Air Force Base to avoid possible impacts from the storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nin Leclerec)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are investigating after there was an issue with the landing gear of an F-22 Raptor during routine training at Langley Air Force Base.

Nicholas Delapena, the public affairs officer for Langley, said there were reports of an incident that happened around 1 p.m.

The pilot didn’t sustain any life-threatening injuries, Delapena said. The pilot was taken to the Langley Air Force Base Hospital for evaluation and then released with no major injuries.

The pilot did not need to eject from the aircraft, Delapena said.

The incident is now under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for more news and updates.