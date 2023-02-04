HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The F-22 fighter jet that shot down the Chinese spy balloon flew from Langley Air Force Base, a Fox News correspondent reports.

According to a tweet from Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior defense official says a fighter jet that flew from Langley Aire Force Base fired a single shot at the Chinese spy balloon.

The balloon was shot down around 2:05 p.m. off the Carolina coast. Defense officials say the balloon was being used by China for surveillance, despite China claiming the balloon was a weather research “airship” that was blown off course.

