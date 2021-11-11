Elected officials across Virginia, North Carolina honor military personnel on Veterans Day

Bob Workman of Boston, a retired Marine Gunnery Sgt., and past commander of the Boston Police VFW, replaces flags at veteran’s graves ahead of Memorial Day on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Fairview Cemetery in Boston. After more than a year of isolation, American veterans are embracing plans for a more traditional Memorial Day. After more than a year of isolation, military veterans say wreath-laying ceremonies, barbecues at local vets halls and other familiar traditions are a welcome chance for them to reconnect with fellow service members and renew solemn traditions honoring the nation’s war dead. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As our nation pauses to honor veterans, elected officials across the Commonwealth of Virginia and North Carolina recognized the holiday on their social media.

VIRGINIA

Governor Ralph Northam

Gov. Elect Glenn Youngkin

Speaker of the Virginia House Eileen Filler-Corn

Senator Mark Warner

Senator Tim Kaine

Representative Elaine Luria

Representative Rob Wittman

Representative Bobby Scott

Represenative Donald McEachin

NORTH CAROLINA

Governor Roy Cooper

Senator Thom Tillis

Representative G. K. Butterfield

Representative Greg Murphy

