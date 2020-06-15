Elaine Luria backs legislation to rename military bases currently named after Confederate officers

Fort Bragg, N.C. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, both former Army officers, put out word that they are “open to a bipartisan discussion” of renaming Army bases like North Carolina’s Fort Bragg that honor Confederate officers associated by some with the racism of that tumultuous time. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Luria has joined a legislation to require the government to rename military bases that are currently named after Confederate officers.

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke’s “Honoring Real Heroes Act” would establish the policy of prohibiting any military installation or other property under the jurisdiction of the Department of Defense to be named after any individual who was involved in the Confederacy during the Civil War.

“As a 20-year Navy veteran, I know the powerful message we will send to members of our Armed Forces by changing the names of U.S. military instillations that currently bear the name of Confederate officers,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria.

“The U.S. military should have no role in uplifting the Confederacy or amplifying the tradition of bigotry represented by these names. We should be honoring the brave men and women who fought for the United States and our values, not against them.”

The latest come several days after both United States Marine Corp and US Navy announced the ban of depictions of the Confederate battle flag from all of its bases, work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft, and submarines.

This bill would require the Secretary of Defense to change the name of any installation that violates the stated policy within one year of enactment.



Within 30 days of enactment, the Secretary of Defense would be required to report to HASC and SASC a plan to comply with the deadline, including a comprehensive list of all military installations and property owned by DOD that needs to have its name changed.

