Congressional dysfunction has compromised Navy funding, training, local congressman says

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: The exterior of the U.S. Capitol building is seen at sunrise on February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s anything but smooth sailing for the Navy after more than a decade of dysfunction in the budget process. Congressman Rob Wittman (R) of Virginia’s First District says politics, as usual, is to blame.

“The dysfunction goes back to Congress. Congress not getting its job done on time,” Wittman said. The congressman, over the years, has watched as a dysfunctional budget process has compromised training, ship repair, local vendors who supply parts for the Navy, and ultimately deployment schedules.

(Feb. 18, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) the USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Norket)

“How do we make sure the uncertainty there for sailors and their families; I know there are sailors in the Hampton Roads area who will tell you stories of how their deployments are prolonged or delayed.”

The dysfunction has also cost lives. In the summer of 2017, two Navy ships collided with merchant vessels. 17 sailors died in accidents that were blamed on poor ship driving skills and operational issues.

In this Saturday, July 27, 2019, file photo, sailors stand during a commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius, at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

“We saw the collisions and the deaths that occurred from that because they were not emphasizing making sure that our junior officers have the training necessary, they have the full skill set to operate those ships.”

Wittman has reintroduced a bill that would pull congressional paychecks and cancel recess if the budget isn’t finished by April 15.

“I’ve got a bill; it’s called “No Budget, No Pay.” It says if you don’t get a budget done on time, members of Congress don’t get paid. You can’t continue to budget on this step-by-step process and create the certainty necessary for the Department of Defense to do the things that they have to do,” said Wittman, who was recently elevated to vice ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee.

The American people deserve accountability in Washington. That's why I reintroduced the No Budget, No Pay Act, the Inaction Has Consequences Act, and the Stay on Schedule Act.



It's time to hold Congress accountable, and ensure we get the job done. https://t.co/y9hUkSfRe7 — Rep. Rob Wittman (@RobWittman) February 10, 2021

Hampton Roads now has two representatives leading the House Armed Services Committee. Wittman is the new vice ranking member and Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-2nd District), a former Navy commander, is the new vice-chair.

Luria also emphasized funding and training needs for service members.

“Our warfighters deserve proper equipment, training, and funding so they can succeed in their missions to defend America,” Luria said announcing her appointment to vice-chair.

Our service members deserve proper equipment, training, and funding so they can succeed in their missions to defend America. Delivering on that pledge is my objective as Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Committee.https://t.co/rFYsrQEKc8 — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuriaVA) February 13, 2021

The GOP is expected to ask for a 3 to 5 percent increase in the defense budget while Democrats are expected to call for a reduction in the number of civilians on DOD payroll.