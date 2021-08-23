DPAA identifies remains of Virginia Army sergeant killed during Korean War

Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow was accounted for on June 7, 2021 after he was reported missing in action in North Korea on Dec. 12, 1950. (Photo: Courtesy Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

WASHINGTON (WFXR) — On Monday, August 23, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that the remains of 20-year-old Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow of Batesville, Virginia — who was killed during the Korean War — were accounted for in early June.

According to the statement from the DPAA, Truslow was a member of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

However, he was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950, after enemy forces attacked his unit as they tried to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. His remains could not be recovered following the battle.

Then, on July 27, 2018 — a month after a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un — North Korea turned over 55 boxes with the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, before being brought to the DPAA laboratory for identification through anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence. In addition, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

Officials say a rosette will be placed next to Truslow’s name on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu — where the names of others who are still missing from the Korean War are recorded — to indicate he has been accounted for.

Truslow is set to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, but the date is still undetermined. For information about Truslow’s family and funeral, you are asked to call the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490.

If you want to see the most up-to-date statistics on DPAA recovery efforts for those unaccounted for from the Korean War, follow this link for the Korean War fact sheet on the DPAA website.

