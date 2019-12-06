Dept. of Defense tweets photo of USS Harry S. Truman’s spinning radar

(WAVY) — A long-exposure image of a radar spinning atop the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier gained the attention of some Twitter users Thursday.

The image shows a blurry and glowing orange radar with stars in the sky behind it.

The Department of Defense said the photo was taken during a night operation at sea. The operation will reintegrate the carrier strike group and make final preparations to ensure equipment and sailors are “operationally ready to deploy.”

“Nice, Orion says hi,” one Twitter used commented, referencing the stars in the sky in the photo.

A radar aboard #USSHarrySTruman spins during a night operation while at sea to reintegrate the carrier strike group & make final preparations to ensure equipment & sailors are operationally ready to deploy. #KnowYourMil pic.twitter.com/TpGoY7sQZ5 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) December 5, 2019

The Truman was in Norfolk for several months to repair electrical issues ahead of its planned deployment this fall.

On Dec. 1, the ship deployed to begin operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet Area of Operation.

The Harry S. Truman strike group last operated in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in 2018.