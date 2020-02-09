Department of Defense officials release the names of 2 soldiers killed following ‘insider attack’ in Afghanistan

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. (WAVY) – The Department of Defense have released the names of the two soldiers who died in Afghanistan following a so-called insider attack Saturday.

They are Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Officials say both soldiers were assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez (Courtesy – Department of Defense)

Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez (Courtesy – Department of Defense)

The two U.S. soldiers were killed and six other were wounded in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province late Saturday when an Afghan dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire, the U.S. military said.

Six U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan since the start of 2020, including Saturday’s casualties. Last year, 22 U.S. service personnel died in combat there.