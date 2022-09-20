PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Defense has launched two online courses to support military members affected by suicide.

According to a story by David Vergun from DOD News, the first course, “After a Suicide,” covers communication techniques, ways to connect or stay connected to a support system, and reminders for how to maintain physical and mental health.

Lisa Valentine, program manager for Military OneSource’s casualty, mortuary affairs and military funeral honors office, told Vergun that on average, each death by suicide affects about 135 others.

The second course, “After a Suicide – Walking Through Providing Support,” is for service providers. It lasts two hours.

Below are additional resources for those affected by suicide: