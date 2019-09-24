Defense Secretary Esper visiting Norfolk, military bases in North Carolina

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks to reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon. Esper on Wednesday, Sept. 4, began briefing allied officials in Europe on an emerging peace deal with the Taliban, but he cautioned that no final deal has been sealed to end the longest war in American history. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will travel to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday.

Esper’s office said in a news release he will visit with sailors and family members in Norfolk, and Marines from Marine Corps Air Station New River and Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The recently sworn-in defense secretary is expected to discuss “hurricane response and new technology” while in Jacksonville.

The news release said Esper also plans to meet with service leaders throughout Tuesday’s trip and listen to their concerns.