NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Hampton Veterans Job Fair.

This is a free event for veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Over 65 employers will be onsite from various industries including construction, medical, administrative and logistics. Career opportunities range from entry level to senior management.

Additionally, career counseling and resume assistance will be available for attendees.

The event will take place Thursday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register for the Hampton Veterans Job Fair visit jobs.dav.org.