ERLANGER, Ky (WAVY) — DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary will co-host the National Virtual Veterans Career Fair on Dec. 5 from noon to 4 p.m.

More than 15 employers will be represented at this event, which is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

In addition to employment assistance, those in attendance can take advantage of career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

By years end, DAV will have sponsored more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs.

To register for the National Government Agency Virtual Veterans Career Fair visit jobs.dav.org.