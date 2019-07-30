DAV, RecruitMilitary to hold job fair for veterans, service members, spouses

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – DAV and RecruitMilitary will host a job fair for veterans, military spouses, and reservist among others to help military members find meaningful career opportunities.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, August 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton.

Th event will be free to all military members including military spouses, reservists, and members who are transitioning from the military.

A spokesperson from RecruitMilitary says one of the issues the event would focus on is the more than 600,000 unemployed or underemployed military spouses in the United States.

At nearly 25%, a rate more than six times the national average, unemployment for military spouses is a major hurdle the company wants to tackle.

RecruitMilitary invites applicants to visit their website and register for the event.

There are currently 441 job seekers registered for the event ranging from sailors, airmen, marines among others.

The list of companies at the job fair feature Allstate, Nucor Corporation, Lowe’s, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and many more.