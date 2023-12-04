HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will co-host the National Government Agency Virtual Veterans Career Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and reserves.

More than 15 employers will be onsite and represent a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities ranging entry level to senior management.

In addition to employment assistance, veterans who attend can get career counseling and résumé assistance, network with other veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—for free.

DAV will sponsor more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs in 2023, and since it started nine years ago, has seen nearly 274,000 people attend its job fairs, with more than 167,000 receiving job offers.

To register for the National Government Agency Virtual Veterans Career Fair and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.