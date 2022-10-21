NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — The Naval Station Norfolk Veterans Job Fair, hosted by Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary, will be on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The event, which will span from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be in the ballroom at Vista Point Center. Complimentary parking is available in front of the venue.

The event is open to transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

There will be more than 65 employers at the event seeking to provide veterans and their families with career opportunities. RecruitMilitary encourages attendees to complete a RecruitMilitary profile before the event, upload your resume in advance, and research the exhibitors and open jobs.

More information about the job fair can be found here.