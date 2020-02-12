DAV and RecruitMilitary to host Veterans Job Fair on Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An upcoming, free event will feature employers eager to hire veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, and other related candidates.

DAV and RecruitMilitary are set to host a ‘Veterans Job Fair’ on Thursday for those interested in employment opportunities presented by more than 45 companies.

Doors will open at Naval Station Norfolk in the Vista Point Center at 11 a.m. and close around 3 p.m.

According to the joint release, the groups are focusing on the more than 600,000 military spouses in the United States who are unemployed and/or underemployed in their professional careers.

Stay with WAVY.com for local news updates.