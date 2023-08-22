A member of the military at a computer keyboard, 2020 (Nexstar, file)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — DAV and RecruitMilitary plan to co-host a job fair at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday Aug. 30.

A spokesperson with RecuitMilitary says the organization’s mission is to empower veterans with meaningful employment by connecting them with companies who are looking for their unique skillsets.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vista Point Center. Registration is free to veterans, military spouses, transitioning military and military dependents.

