COVID-19: Joint Base Langley-Eustis further restricts base access to only mission-critical personnel

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Base Langley-Eustis has further restricted access to the base to only mission-critical personnel.

On March 27, JBLE declared a public health emergency on-base, which restricted access and allowed for termination and extension depending on the state of the country as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The order announced Monday will take effect on April 1. It further restricts access to only mission-critical personnel, which includes active duty, guard, reserve, government civilian and certain contractors.

All others, including retirees and VHIC card holders, are now only allowed entry on Monday and Tuesday, until further notice.

“This situation is serious and rapidly changing, so these measures, while inconvenient, are being implemented to prevent unnecessary risk and prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the Peninsula,” said Ross. “Our service members and their families, live, work and thrive here, and we’re treating this invisible threat like any other enemy. Alongside our community partners we have a unified effort to combat this virus both inside and outside the gates.”

Exceptions to the new base access rule include:

Active duty, reserve, guard personnel, and their dependents with ID cards seeking essential installation support services. (i.e. Healthcare, Commissary, BX/PX, Exchange Mart)

Any beneficiary (including retirees) with a scheduled medical or dental appointment.

Residents of Hunt Housing Community and Balfour Beatty Community as well as their visitors who possess a base pass. New passes will only be issued with unit commander/director or above approval.

Approved residents of Bethel Recreational Area (FAMCAMP), Fort Eustis Outdoor Recreation RV Park and Lodging/TLF.

United States Postal Service, UPS, Amazon and grocery delivery services (Instacart) other previously authorized official delivery services will continue. Fast food deliveries will not be allowed access to the base. Personnel can retrieve fast food deliveries from the Visitor Control Center.



