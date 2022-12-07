HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Watch the WAVY Digital Desk’s Community Chat. This discussion focused on mental health in the military.

Executive Producer of Investigations and Special Projects, Adrienne Mayfield, and Digital Producer and Host, Sarah Goode spoke with Kayla Arestivo about mental health in the military.

Kayla Arestivo is the Founder and President of Trails of Purpose, which provides free equine assisted therapies and mental health counseling. She is also a licensed professional counselor. She was an outside resource to sailors at MARMC in the aftermath of suicides at the command.

