ENGELHARD, N.C. (WAVY) – Dramatic video shows U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet rescuing two people who jumped from their sinking fishing vessel off the coast of North Carolina.

Watchstanders at U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a call around 2 a.m. Thursday from the 35-foot Heathers Breeze, which was taking on water off the coast of Engelhard.

The Coast Guard arrived to help and within minutes the vessel began sinking.

Video released Friday shows the moment two mariners abandoned ship. The vessel and everything on board was consumed by the water.

“The maritime environment is often unpredictable and preparedness is crucial,” said Stephen Sawyer, Sector North Carolina command duty officer.

The two fishermen were recovered without injury, then taken to Station Hatteras Inlet.