PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USCGC Spencer returned to its home port in Portsmouth Friday after an 88-day deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area.

According to a press release, Spencer’s crew worked to combat illicit transnational activities during their patrol as well as strengthened relationships with African nations.

The crew also participated in Obangame Express 2023, which is designed to improve regional cooperation.

While deployed, Spencer was able to interdict a Brazilian sailing vessel that was carrying over 3,000 kilograms of cocaine that was worth over $109 million.