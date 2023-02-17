PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USCGC Seneca returned to Portsmouth Friday after a 24-day patrol of the Caribbean Sea.

According to a press release, Seneca worked with the Joint Interagency Task Force-South and the U.S. Air Force to disrupt nearly 1,350 kilograms of narcotics during two law enforcement cases.

Photo Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy Photo Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd class Kyle Miller Photo Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy Photo Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy

“The crew of Seneca displayed teamwork, grit and professionalism, patrolling the Caribbean Sea to deter, interrupt and interdict transnational criminal organizations smuggling illicit drugs into the United States and elsewhere,” said Cmdr. James McCormack, Seneca’s commanding officer. “Seneca rose to the challenge amidst strong winds and heavy seas to conduct surface-led interdictions in the Caribbean and stopped a drug laden go-fast vessel with three suspected drug smugglers.”