PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USCGC Northland is returning to its home port in Portsmouth on Monday following a 59-day multi-mission patrol in the Caribbean Sea.

During their patrol, the Northland primarily patrolled the Windward Passage between Cuba and Haiti. The crew also conducted migrant interdiction, law enforcement and humanitarian missions.

USCGC Northland (WMEC 904) interdicts a low-profile vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean in August 2021. The Northland crew returned to Portsmouth Monday, following an 80-day patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean in support of the Coast Guard Eleventh District and Joint Interagency Task Force South. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The Northland also offloaded around 5,300 pounds of cocaine worth more than $101 million at Port Everglades, Florida that came from five different interdictions in the Caribbean Sea.