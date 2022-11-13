PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USCGC Northland is returning to its home port in Portsmouth on Monday following a 59-day multi-mission patrol in the Caribbean Sea.
During their patrol, the Northland primarily patrolled the Windward Passage between Cuba and Haiti. The crew also conducted migrant interdiction, law enforcement and humanitarian missions.
The Northland also offloaded around 5,300 pounds of cocaine worth more than $101 million at Port Everglades, Florida that came from five different interdictions in the Caribbean Sea.