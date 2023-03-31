PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USCGC Northland returned to Portsmouth Thursday following a 62-day patrol in the Florida Strait and Windward Passage.

According to a press release, Northland’s crew conducted maritime safety and security missions while working to detect, deter and intercept illegal maritime migration ventures bound for the U.S.

USCGC Northland (WMEC 904) approaches the pier, March 30, 2023 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Northland conducted a 62-day maritime safety and security deployment in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage while patrolling in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard) The crew of the USCGC Northland (WMEC 904) returned to their home port, March 30, 2023, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Northland’s crew patrolled the Florida Straits and Windward Passage for a 62-day maritime safety and security patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake)

During their patrol, the crew was able to interdict multiple unsafe and overloaded migrant vessels, as well as provided food, water, shelter, and medical aid to 515 migrants.

“I am immensely proud of the Northland crew,” said Cmdr. Andrew Dennelly, commanding officer of Northland. “Day in and day out, the crew demonstrated they are always ready to deliver exceptional service to the nation. Their inspirational vigilance, professionalism and actions saved hundreds of lives.”