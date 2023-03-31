PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USCGC Northland returned to Portsmouth Thursday following a 62-day patrol in the Florida Strait and Windward Passage.
According to a press release, Northland’s crew conducted maritime safety and security missions while working to detect, deter and intercept illegal maritime migration ventures bound for the U.S.
During their patrol, the crew was able to interdict multiple unsafe and overloaded migrant vessels, as well as provided food, water, shelter, and medical aid to 515 migrants.
“I am immensely proud of the Northland crew,” said Cmdr. Andrew Dennelly, commanding officer of Northland. “Day in and day out, the crew demonstrated they are always ready to deliver exceptional service to the nation. Their inspirational vigilance, professionalism and actions saved hundreds of lives.”