PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – USCGC Legare (WMEC 912) and its crew returned to its homeport of Portsmouth Thursday.

Legare was deployed for 69 days on a maritime safety and security patrol in the Florida Straits, in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry.

U.S. Coast Guard photo U.S. Coast Guard photo

During its safety and security missions, Legare’s crew prevented seven migrant vessels attempted to enter the United States.

“The officers and crew of Legare performed admirably in what is a very taxing mission of securing our maritime borders while showing compassion and care for migrants who are often in harm’s way on the sea,” said Cmdr. Jeremy Greenwood, Legare’s commanding officer. “Deterring dangerous and irregular migration to the United States by sea is not only a matter of ensuring U.S. border security but also a matter of saving the lives of those who take to the sea without understanding the hazards and perils of that journey. We reiterate our plea to those wishing to come to the United States to do so by official channels, taking to the sea is never the answer.”

The crew also assisted other Coast Guard assets to rescue a man whose sailing vessel became disabled off the coast of Ponte Vedra Beach.

The 270-foot cutter’s primary missions are counter drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations.

