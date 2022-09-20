PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — USCGC Legare (WMEC 912) is set to return to homeport Wednesday following an 11-week, 15,000 nautical mile counter-narcotics deployment.

The deployment included nation engagements and search and rescue operations throughout the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Legare is a 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutter stationed in Portsmouth.

During the patrol, Legare interdicted four smuggling vessels, including one specially designed low-profile craft, and seized more than 7,000 pounds of illicit narcotics valued at approximately $67 million.



The crew also offloaded approximately 24,700 pounds of cocaine and 3,892 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $475 million, at Base Miami Beach Sept, 15, 2022.

Legare patrols the offshore waters from Maine to Florida, the Gulf of Mexico, the Eastern Pacific, and the Caribbean conducting search and rescue missions, protection of living marine resources, homeland security and defense operations among others.