USCGC Glen Harris becomes Coast Guard’s 44th fast response cutter

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard has a new dast response cutter.



The USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) was commissioned during a ceremony Friday at Coast Guard Sector Field Office Fort Macon in North Carolina.

The Glen Harris will be homeported in Manama, Bahrain and will serve at U.S. Patrol Forces Southwest Asia.

The cutter is named after North Carolina native Chief Petty Officer Glen Livingston Harris. Harris acted as a landing craft coxswain during the landing of Tulagi in1942 during World War II. Harris was awarded the Silver Star Medal for gallantry for his service.

The Glen Harris is the 44th fast response cutter in the U.S. Coast Guard’s fleet and the third of six FRCs planned for service in Manama, Bahrain.

Photo Courtesy – DVIDS/ Petty Officer 2nd Class Paige Hause

