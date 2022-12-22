PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USCGC Forward returned Thursday to their homeport in Portsmouth following a 60-day counterdrug deployment.

According to a press release, Forward traveled more than 11,250 miles during its deployment and conducted counter-drug operations as part of a multi-faceted approach to combatting illicit narcotics trafficking across maritime borders.

Forward, in partnership with the HNLMS Holland of the Royal Netherlands Navy, conducted the first-ever helicopter-driven narcotics transfer. Throughout the patrol, Forward held around 18,500 pounds of cocaine on deck with an estimated $244 million.