PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The vessel USCGC Bear returned home Thursday to the Coast Guard base in Portsmouth following a 65-day long patrol of the Caribbean Sea.

While underway, Bear conducted six counterdrug injunctions and seized 8,558 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of $97 million.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bear’s numerous counterdrug operations are part of an initiative to combat illicit narcotics transportation across maritime borders.

Before returning home on Thursday, the ship docked in Miami on June 16, 2023, and offloaded 14,153 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of $186 million.

For more information on local ship dockings, visit the Coast Guard’s website.