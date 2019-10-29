USCG hoists man experiencing heart attack symptoms from fishing boat off Hatteras

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter flys over the coast of False Cape State Park on July 9th, 2019. (Chris Omahen/WAVY-TV.)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard in Elizabeth City was called to help a man on a commercial fishing vessel in need of medical help Monday night.

The Captain Jimmy was 20 miles north of Hatteras when a 56-year-old crew member on board started experiencing symptoms of a heart attack.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City and located the vessel in the dark of night.

“It was very dark, but this is something we train for by doing hosting work at night. In the end, we got the patient to the proper medical facilities,” said Lt. Lindsey Cockburn a pilot for the medevac.

After safely hoisting the man into the helicopter., they transported him to Pitt County Memorial Hospital in Greenville, North Carolina. The Coast Guard did not provide information on his condition.