U.S. Coast Guard to host first in-person marathon in Elizabeth City in 2022

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WAVY) – U.S. Coast Guard is set to hold its first-ever in-person marathon in 2022.



This will be the military branch’s first-ever in-person marathon event which is set to be held in Elizabeth City, N.C.



Registration opens at 12 a.m. on Sept. 15 with introductory pricing specials. The event is scheduled to take place March 3 – 5 and will include a race expo, full marathon, half marathon, 5K race and post-race celebration.

Last year’s event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the switch, the race generated a larger than expected number of participants with more than 11,000 runners from every U.S. state and several countries.

Officials from Visit Elizabeth City are expecting more than 10,000 runners a to visit the coastal community for the spring event.



Each race route will take runners on a tour through downtown Elizabeth City, past the beautiful waterfront and historic Elizabeth City State University.

To learn more to register for the event, CLICK HERE.