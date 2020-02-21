U.S. Coast Guard Cutter returns to Portsmouth after 65-day patrol

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Coast Guard’s Cutter Legare, has returned to Portsmouth from a 65-day counter-narcotics patrol in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.
The Legare seized over 3,300 pounds of illegal narcotics and patrolled over 12,000 nautical miles. They worked closely with the Customs and Border Protection, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and others.
“Our success during this deployment is due to the exceptional coordination and assistance provided to us by our partner agencies, as well as the training, preparation, and hard work of the Legare’s crew,” said the Commanding Officer of the Legare, Commander Blake Stockwell.
