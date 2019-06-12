Coast Guard, Army rescue 2 from sunken vessel in Chesapeake Bay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were rescued almost seven miles west of Fisherman Island on Monday night.

Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads say they received a report from soldiers aboard U.S Army Vessel New Orleans that they had pulled two people from the water after their 16-foot vessel sank when it was swamped by weather hours earlier.

A response boat from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles was called to respond. They transported the two people to Cape Charles.

There were no injuries reported.

“These people’s vessel sank so fast that they were unable to use their communication devices to call for help,” said Lt. Cdr. Trisha Jantzen, Sector Hampton Roads command center chief. “Thankfully, they were smart enough to already have their life jackets on, which is the number one way to increase your chances of survival in the water. Without the life jackets, these survivors may not have been able to stay afloat for the four hours they were in the water before they were rescued.”