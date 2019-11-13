Coast Guard searching for missing boater hundreds of miles off the coast of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard announced they were searching for a boater who went missing early Wednesday morning.

They said the mariner entered the water with two other people about 530 miles east of the Virginia Beach coast.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard’s 5th District command received the call at 4 a.m. to rescue the men.

Aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and a HC-144 Casa aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, were launched to respond.

Two of the three men were rescued when a life raft was deployed into the water.

The Coast Guard continues its search for the remaining person in the water.

