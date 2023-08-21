HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard rescued a sailor whose sailboat took on several feet of water early Friday morning in the Chesapeake Bay near Hampton.

The Coast Guard says crews were dispatched about two miles east of Salt Ponds just before 2 a.m. to help the disabled vessel.

They were able to find the sailboat just in time by using i911, a cellular GPS tracking software. When they got there the vessel had about three feet of water onboard.

The boat was dewatered, and towed to Old Point Comfort Marina, while the 42-year-old sailor was brought to shore.

“It’s always a great day when we can work with our partners to bring a mariner home safely,” said Cmdr. Erica Elfguinn, the search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Virginia. “As a reminder, mariners should always ensure their vessel is ready for its voyage with the necessary safety equipment onboard, including Coast Guard approved life jackets and a reliable means of communication.”