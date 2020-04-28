Man rescued from container ship off coast of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Elizabeth City rescued a man having a medical emergency on board a container ship.
A crew member on the container ship Zim Shekou suffered symptoms of a potential heart attack Monday night. The ship was located 48 miles off of the Virginia Beach coast at the time of the medical emergency, according to a news release.
The ship’s captain contacted the Coast Guard Sector Virginia for help. The man was medevaced to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by a Jayhawk helicopter staffed with Coast Guard crew from Air Station Elizabeth City.
The Coast Guard did not provide a status update on the man’s condition.
