The Coast Guard Festival will be from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads is celebrating the branch’s 232nd birthday by hosting the first annual Hampton Roads Area Coast Guard Festival in Chesapeake.

The event will include interesting displays, food trucks, games, and even a helicopter and boat displays.

When: Aug. 5, 2022 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Aug. 5, 2022 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Where: Chesapeake City Park | 900 City Park Drive

Chesapeake City Park | 900 City Park Drive Price: Free

More details about the festival can be found, here.

The Norfolk Tides will also be celebrating later in the evening, with Coast Guard Night to honor all local serving Coast Guard. Click here to view the game flyer.