PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James has been permanently relieved of his duties, following an investigation into a mishap while underway.

Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, announced on Monday Nov. 7 that he lost confidence in Capt. Marc Brandt’s ability to command the cutter.

An investigation found that on August 8, 2022, USCGC James ran aground, which damaged the cutter. There were no injuries reported.

Brandt was temporarily relieved on Aug. 26, 2022, and Capt. John Driscoll assumed temporary command of the cutter. The Coast Guard said Driscoll will remain in command until a permanent commanding officer is assigned.

Brandt has been temporarily assigned to Coast Guard Atlantic Area.

James is homeported in Charleston, South Carolina, with a crew of 148.