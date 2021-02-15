Coast Guard to host virtual event for first-ever running race

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The United State Coast Guard will host its first ever running race.

The Coast Guard Half Marathon and the Guardians of the Atlantic 5K will be the first of its kind for the USCG, who previously was the only branch of the U.S. military to not have a named road race.

Originally scheduled to take place in September 2020, COVID-19 created a different reality.



Base Elizabeth City and Visit Elizabeth City decided to move forward with a virtual option because nothing stops the USCG from moving forward and in a positive direction. The virtual road race officially kicks off on March 6, but runners can register and/or complete the race any time between March 6 and March 31, 2021.

Go to coastguardrun.com for more information or register here coastguardrun.com/register.

Participants can run or walk the race wherever they choose – including on a treadmill, in a park, on a local track, or on their usual jogging route. Participants can run on their own time and complete the race in intervals that work best for them as long as their finishing time is reported by the deadline of April 30, 2021.

To honor the spirit of traditional races, only those who finish and report their official time will receive a finisher’s medal. The race relies on the honor system. Therefore, participants must report their finish time to their RunSignUp account (created during the registration process and tied to the email address entered) by April 30, 2021.

