Coast Guard searching for two mariners after pulling two others in Pamlico Sound; 1 dies of hypothermia

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The United States Coast Guard is still searching for two missing mariners Wednesday in Pamlico Sound after their boat sank Tuesday night.

Two others were pulled from the water after the Coast Guard received a distress signal from their fishing vessel, Papa’s Girl.

Both were hypothermic and taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City for treatment. One required CPR, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Coast Guard said it wasn’t able to find the two missing mariners during their first light search Wednesday morning, but a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet and the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission are continuing the search. A good Samaritan vessel, the Aubrey Niel, is also assisting.

“This is a rough case and as we continue to search, our thoughts are with the families of the mariners,” said Matthew Brooks, search and rescue coordinator for the case. “We’re grateful for the EPIRB that was activated during the case, which enabled us to get resources on-scene as quickly as possible. A properly registered EPIRB is a vital and highly-recommended piece of equipment for mariners to have on their vessels.”

