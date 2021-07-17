Coast Guard saves woman who was swept out to sea from Metompkin Inlet

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday saved a 67-year-old woman after she was swept out to sea at Metompkin Inlet in Accomack County.

The Coast Guard received a call from Accomack County dispatchers Friday after the woman’s husband called 911 and said he saw her get swept out to sea.

The Coast Guard dispatched a 24-foot special purpose watercraft crew from Coast Guard Station Wachapreague and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission also helped with the search.

The woman was found by the boat crew clinging to a boogie board about 1 mile off Metompkin Inlet.

She was taken to Folly Creek Boat Ramp.

“Through rapid coordination efforts of the command center watchstanders and partner agencies, we were able to conduct an effective rescue and safely bring the survivor back to shore,” said Lt. Steven Pope, Command Duty Officer at Coast Guard Sector Virginia. “This is another example of an efficient and rapid response effort as well as interagency coordination.”

