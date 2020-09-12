Coast Guard rescues two boaters from overturned vessel near Onslow Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters after their vessel overturned near Onslow Beach Saturday morning.

Officials say watchstanders received a call from Onslow County 911 that two people were in the water after their vessel capsized.

Watchstanders launched a boatcrew on a 45-foot Response Boat — Medium from Station Emerald Isle, while Onslow County launched the North Topsail Fire Department and Camp Lejeune Fire and Rescue.

When they got there, they found the two boaters on top of the hull of their 17-foot Wellcraft vessel. They brought them on board and took them back to the station.

“The water can be an unpredictable place, so it is important to be prepared for the unexpected,” said Petty Officer First Class Christopher Jackson, watchstander at Sector North Carolina Command Center.

“Because these mariners had a way of communicating that they were in trouble, we were able to get on the scene quickly and assist them safely back to shore before their situation could deteriorate any further.”

No injuries were reported.

