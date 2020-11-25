Coast Guard rescues stranded mariners on Raccoon Island

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – On Tuesday morning, the Coast Guard rescued three stranded mariners from Raccoon Island after their vessel drifted off the island where they were hunting.

The Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a notification from Sea Tow Crystal Coast regarding the three mariners. Due to the shallow location and weather conditions, Sea Tow Crystal Coast crews were unable to assist the mariners.

Once officials were on the scene, the Station Hobucken boat crew safely transferred the mariners aboard and transferred them to the Cedar Island National Wildlife Refuge Boat Ramp in Cedar Island, N.C.

The vessel owner will arrange for commercial towing assistance of the May-Craft.

No injuries were reported.