PORTSMOUTH, Va. ( WAVY)- Three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard and partner agencies on June 6.

The Coast Guard Fifth District Command Center received the alert from the sailing vessel indicating the boaters were in the middle of Tropical Storm Alex.



An Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130J Hercules aircraft crew and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew were launched.



When they got to the scene, crews found the vessel and saw that its main mast had been broken. The helicopter crew safely hoisted all three boaters and returned them safely ashore.

The boaters were approximately 395 miles southeast of Virginia Beach.

“The Coast Guard was able to quickly locate these stranded mariners because they activated the on board EPIRB to signal that they were in distress,” said Lt. Andrew Grady, Fifth District Command Center Command Duty Officer. “As we enter the busy boating season, the Coast Guard would like to remind the boating public on the importance of having safety gear and emergency signaling devices on board in case of distress.”

There were no injuries reported.