Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded in marsh near Mockhorn Island

Coast Guard

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOCKHORN ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Coast Guard on Monday rescued two people stuck in a marsh near Mockhorn Island on the Eastern Shore.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center watchstanders were notified that two people were stranded in the marsh and needed help on Monday.

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to help.

The helicopter was able to safely lift the two people from the marsh.

They were taken to Norfolk International Airport, where they were able to arrange for a way to get back to their vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10