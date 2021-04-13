Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded in marsh near Mockhorn Island

MOCKHORN ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Coast Guard on Monday rescued two people stuck in a marsh near Mockhorn Island on the Eastern Shore.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center watchstanders were notified that two people were stranded in the marsh and needed help on Monday.

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to help.

The helicopter was able to safely lift the two people from the marsh.

They were taken to Norfolk International Airport, where they were able to arrange for a way to get back to their vehicle.