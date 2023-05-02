EASTERN SHORE, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were rescued by the United States Coast Guard near Mink Island off the Eastern Shore Sunday after their small boat beached.

The Coast Guard announced in a press release that the owner of the vessel and a passenger were stranded 2 miles offshore. Watchstanders at Sector Virginia received a notification that the boat required assistance and was unable to get underway due to weather.

The two boaters were transported to Sector Virginia after being rescued from an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.

No injuries to the boaters were reported.