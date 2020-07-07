Coast Guard reports more distress calls, rescues over July 4 weekend

(WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard district assigned to the Mid-Atlantic says the number of on-water emergency calls over the July 4 holiday weekend increased compared to other weekends.

The Fifth Coast Guard District said higher volumes of boating traffic between New Jersey and North Carolina resulted in three medical evacuations, six vessels taking on water, four jet ski-specific incidents, two capsized vessels/watercraft, one vessel on fire, seven disabled vessel tows, the Coast Guard wrote in a news release Monday.

The Coast Guard also investigated “two uncorrelated maydays, one uncorrelated flare sighting, and assisted in searches for two reportedly missing persons.”

“The Fourth of July is always a weekend with high volumes of boating traffic,” said Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Schrader, the Fifth District Public Affairs Officer. “Along with the increased number of boaters, we also see a rise in the number of preventable accidents. Some of these cases could have been avoided by boaters ensuring their recreational vessels were safe through the use of a Free Vessel Safety Check offered by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. We want people to be as safe as possible, and getting your vessel checked is a great first step towards being a more responsible boater.”

Latest Posts: