PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Capt. Matthew Baer was temporarily relieved from command of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina.

Fifth Coast Guard District commander, Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath temporarily relieved Baer due to a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively command the sector.

He will be temporarily replaced by Cmdr. Courtney Sergent. Sergent will step into the position of sector commander to maintain unit operations.

According to the press release, Baer has been temporarily reassigned to the Fifth Coast Guard District headquarters in Portsmouth.